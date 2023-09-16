American Trust Takes $289,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American Trust acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8,231.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

