Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 455,938 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $221,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after buying an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,178,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 866,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,039,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 773,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,796,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $69.34 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

