Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 942,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,481 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $198,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total transaction of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,306. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.