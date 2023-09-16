Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 949,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,252 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $185,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LHX opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.15. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

