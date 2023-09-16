Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $237.98 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,898,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,881,223 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $237,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,430,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,109,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 250,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 323,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5,476.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on WY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of WY opened at $32.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 79.17%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

