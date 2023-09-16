Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,224,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 689,578 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $188,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. KBC Group NV raised its position in PulteGroup by 125.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in PulteGroup by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $76.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

