Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $254,395,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $347.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.35 and a 1 year high of $358.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $342.79 and its 200-day moving average is $321.00. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

