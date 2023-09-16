Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 788,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,680 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $225,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $285.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.