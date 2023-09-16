Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 221,183 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $243,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Down 6.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.20. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

