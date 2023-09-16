Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 24,733 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,210,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $222,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Argus dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.