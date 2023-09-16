Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares.
Amerisur Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.90.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amerisur Resources
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amerisur Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerisur Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.