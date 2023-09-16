Analyzing Telenet Group (TLGHF) and Its Rivals

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) is one of 144 publicly-traded companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Telenet Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telenet Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A 49.94 Telenet Group Competitors $7.90 billion $752.56 million -167.86

Telenet Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. Telenet Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.7% of Telenet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Telenet Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A Telenet Group Competitors -6.68% -17.44% 1.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telenet Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Telenet Group Competitors 707 2150 3971 109 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Telenet Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telenet Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Telenet Group peers beat Telenet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.