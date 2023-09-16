Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.
Andrea Electronics Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01.
About Andrea Electronics
Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally.
