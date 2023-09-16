Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,253 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $253,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AON during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON stock opened at $336.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

