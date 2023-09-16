Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $21.16 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $24.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.