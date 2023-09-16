Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $533.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 37.98%. Research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 35.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 374,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $1,300,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardmore Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.