Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

APD opened at $302.11 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.75 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.