Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50,599 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 238,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Stories

