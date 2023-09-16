Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average is $161.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.