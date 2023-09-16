Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

