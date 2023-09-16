Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $246,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,598.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,520. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $104.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200-day moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.58. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $415.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.11 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.