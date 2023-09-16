Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of UJUL opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

