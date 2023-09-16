Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,207 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.34.

SHOP stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. The company has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

