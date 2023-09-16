Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,388 C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,609.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

C3.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

