Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,833 Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth about $958,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

