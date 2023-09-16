Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,905 iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

REM stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $688.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

