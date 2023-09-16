Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LG Display in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

LG Display Trading Down 0.4 %

LPL opened at $5.10 on Friday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. Analysts predict that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LG Display in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on LG Display

About LG Display

(Free Report)

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.