Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,558 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of RBLX opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.36.
In other Roblox news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $343,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $343,986.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,871,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,513,435.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $11,272,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,875 shares of company stock worth $32,192,224 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
