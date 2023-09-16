Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,498 UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,498 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Industries news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

