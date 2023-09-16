Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $550,000 in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 575,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID opened at $17.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.