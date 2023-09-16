Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $582,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after buying an additional 964,298 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after buying an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,401,000 after buying an additional 46,184 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.79.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

