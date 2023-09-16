Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $611,000 in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $35.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

