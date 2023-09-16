Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $616,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $441,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,628,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,025,000 after buying an additional 1,643,311 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,095,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,152,000 after buying an additional 715,624 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.32%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

