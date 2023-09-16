Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $622,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,519 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.7% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 205,860 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 25,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.48.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of -416.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.38. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

