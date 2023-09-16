Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $638,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 306,664 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,883,000 after purchasing an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $73.20 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

