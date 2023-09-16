Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $642,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,893,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

