Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $672,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $240.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.27.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

