Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $752,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,055,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,678,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,235 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,539,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after buying an additional 373,717 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

