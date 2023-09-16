Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,058,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $2,619,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $328,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $116.41 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 115.50%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

