Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 23,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 214,654 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 244,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,924 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 239,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $26.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

