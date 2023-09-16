Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VGT opened at $426.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $438.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.