Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.3% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,015,000 after buying an additional 5,702,356 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 762.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 158,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 140,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.