Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,553 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,707 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 628,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 332,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

FPE stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.07.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

