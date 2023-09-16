Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $148.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $145.30 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

