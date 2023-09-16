Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,606 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

Shell stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.46. Shell plc has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $65.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

