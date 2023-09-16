Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 21,601 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June (BATS:UJUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 93.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS UJUN opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (UJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

