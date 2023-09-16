Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,472 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,453 shares of company stock worth $5,915,631 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.95.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

