Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $592,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,817 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $230,208.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,581 shares of company stock valued at $690,591. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

