Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after buying an additional 337,913 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after buying an additional 411,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.63 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

