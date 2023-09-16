Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $639,000 Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the first quarter valued at $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $55,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

TPG Trading Up 2.7 %

TPG stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.86, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.39 million. TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,257.14%.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

